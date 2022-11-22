Mangaluru Blast: Probe Shows Shariq is Radicalised, But May Be a Lone Attacker

In December 2019, when Karnataka, among other states, witnessed massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, that made religion a criteria for awarding citizenship in India, Mohammed Shariq was 21. He did not take part in any of the protests organised in Shivamogga, the district he where he lived.

But according to Karnataka Police, Shariq was radicalised post 2019, and was soon arrested in connection with a graffiti case on the sidelines of the anti CAA protest. He is now also accused of having executed a low intensity IED blast in Mangaluru on 19 November 2022. What made Shariq orchestrate an alleged terror strike? Did he have accomplices or was he a lone terrorist?