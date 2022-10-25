Who Is Shahid Mahmood and Why Has India Sought His Designation As a Terrorist?

Mehmood was designated as a terrorist by the US Treasury Department in December 2016. According to the US Department of the Treasury, which designated Mahmood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in 2016, he is a senior LeT member based in Karachi, and has been affiliated with the group since at least 2007.

In 2013, the US government’s Treasury Department under the Obama administration identified him as a LeT publications wing member, the US Department of Treasury's website said.

He is a close associate of Sajid Mir, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and whose designation as a global terrorist was also blocked by China in September at the UNSC.

As per reports, Mahmood worked for the “humanitarian wing” of LeT, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), which allegedly raises funds for terrorism under the guise of humanitarian causes.

“As early as June 2015 through at least June 2016, Mahmood served as the vice chairman of Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a humanitarian and fundraising arm of LeT. In 2014, Mahmood was the leader of FIF in Karachi. In August 2013, Mahmood was identified as a LeT publications wing member,” The Indian Express quoted the US Depatment of Treasury website as saying.

He has also traveled to other countries on behalf of LeT.

The website also stated that when acting as the head of FIF in Karachi, Mahmood traveled to Bangladesh to distribute funds to a Burmese migrant camp to facilitate LeT recruitment.

In August 2012, while he was in charge of the Sindh, Pakistan chapter of FIF, Mahmood led a LeT delegation to Burma. In mid-2014, he traveled to Syria and Turkey and was subsequently appointed to lead FIF efforts in both countries, the department's website adds.