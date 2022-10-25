Who Is Shahid Mahmood and Why Has India Sought His Designation As a Terrorist?

India and the US had proposed that Mahmood be designated a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.
On 18 and 19 October, China blocked a proposal by the US and India at the United Nations to list Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist.
This is the fourth time since June 2022 that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.
India and the US had proposed that Mahmood, 42, be designated as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.
Who is Mahmood? Why have India and the US sought to designate him a global terrorist? And why does China want to stop this?
Mehmood was designated as a terrorist by the US Treasury Department in December 2016. According to the US Department of the Treasury, which designated Mahmood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in 2016, he is a senior LeT member based in Karachi, and has been affiliated with the group since at least 2007.
In 2013, the US government’s Treasury Department under the Obama administration identified him as a LeT publications wing member, the US Department of Treasury's website said.
He is a close associate of Sajid Mir, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and whose designation as a global terrorist was also blocked by China in September at the UNSC.
As per reports, Mahmood worked for the “humanitarian wing” of LeT, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), which allegedly raises funds for terrorism under the guise of humanitarian causes.
“As early as June 2015 through at least June 2016, Mahmood served as the vice chairman of Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a humanitarian and fundraising arm of LeT. In 2014, Mahmood was the leader of FIF in Karachi. In August 2013, Mahmood was identified as a LeT publications wing member,” The Indian Express quoted the US Depatment of Treasury website as saying.
He has also traveled to other countries on behalf of LeT.
The website also stated that when acting as the head of FIF in Karachi, Mahmood traveled to Bangladesh to distribute funds to a Burmese migrant camp to facilitate LeT recruitment.
In August 2012, while he was in charge of the Sindh, Pakistan chapter of FIF, Mahmood led a LeT delegation to Burma. In mid-2014, he traveled to Syria and Turkey and was subsequently appointed to lead FIF efforts in both countries, the department's website adds.
The 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee is part of the UN Security Council. Its responsibility is to implement international sanctions against terrorists.
The Al Qaeda committee was established as the Al-Qaida and Taliban Sanctions Committee on 15 October 1999, after Security Council Resolution 1267 designated al-Qaeda and the Taliban as terrorist organisations. In 2011, a separate committee was formed for the Taliban.
In June, Beijing put on hold a proposal by India and the US to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee.
In August, China blocked a proposal by the US and India to blacklist senior Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) leader Abdul Rauf Azha.
In September, China again blocked a proposal moved by the US and co-supported by India to designate LeT terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist. Mir is one of India’s most wanted terrorists and has a bounty of $5 million on his head by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
In October 2022, China also put on hold hold on a proposal by India and the United States to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed, the son of LeT chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
The 46-year-old LeT leader and head of the terror outfit's cleric wing was designated a terrorist by the Centre in April. According to the Centre, he has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, and planning and executing attacks by the LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.
He has also been actively visiting various LeT centres across Pakistan, and during his sermons propagating for "jihad against India, Israel, the United States, and Indian interests in the West," the home ministry said in its notification.
For years now, China has been raising objections and blocking India’s bid to crack down on terrorists. However, the US has blacklisted some terrorists shielded by China like LeT’s intelligence chief Azam Cheema and Hizbul Mujahideen head Mohamed Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin. While Cheema trained 26/11 handlers, Salahuddin has been focused on spreading terror in Jammu and Kashmir.
