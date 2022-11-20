Mangaluru Blast: Police Trace Travel History, Contacts of Accused; Bag Explosive

The Karnataka Police has confirmed that the blast which took place at Mangaluru on Saturday, 19 November, was a terror strike.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A low intensity blast in an autorickshaw that was plying in Mangaluru has led Karnataka police to start an investigation into a suspected terror strike in the coastal city. Police sources told The Quint that it was the crime scene that led them to confirm that the blast was "not an accident but an act of terror."
However, the police have not identified the explosive substance that was used in the blast. "Forensic team is looking into it. Explosive substances were used, but we have not identified what specific substances were recovered as evidence," the officer said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood told The Quint that the passenger who allegedly boarded the auto with the pressure cooker that exploded, has been in a hospital's intensive care unit. "He has suffered 40 percent burns and we are ascertaining his identity by talking to his family."
The blast happened on Saturday, 19 November in an autorickshaw that was plying in Mangaluru city. The passenger who got into the auto was allegedly carrying a cooker with him. According to the police, the cooker exploded mid-journey, injuring both the passenger and the driver.
The passenger, an unidentified man, is now accused of having triggered the blast. The accused did not hail from Mangaluru, a police source confirmed. "He hailed from a place in Karnataka. We are ascertaining why he was in Mangaluru," the source said.
The police have also reached out to the family of the accused, to ascertain his identity. "There is enough to go by, but we are trying to be absolutely sure about the identity of the accused," a senior police official said.
According to the police, the accused had contacts with member of a "banned terror outfit." The police source said, "We have traced the contacts and the accused's travel history." Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, however, did not reveal the details of the terror outfit allegedly linked to the blast.
The Mangaluru case is strikingly similar to the Coimbatore car blast case in which an LPG cylinder exploded to kill the accused who was driving the vehicle. The accused was later identified as Jamesha Mubin, who had allegedly plotted a terror strike.
When enquired, the Karnataka Police said that the terror strike seems to be a lone attack which did not achieve its target. "We cannot reveal what the target was at this moment. But there was a target and the blast did not achieve it," a police officer in the know said.
The banned organisation, which is under investigation, had allegedly helped the accused in the case, a police source alleged.
