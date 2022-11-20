Mangaluru Blast: Police Trace Travel History, Contacts of Accused; Bag Explosive

The blast happened on Saturday, 19 November in an autorickshaw that was plying in Mangaluru city. The passenger who got into the auto was allegedly carrying a cooker with him. According to the police, the cooker exploded mid-journey, injuring both the passenger and the driver.

The passenger, an unidentified man, is now accused of having triggered the blast. The accused did not hail from Mangaluru, a police source confirmed. "He hailed from a place in Karnataka. We are ascertaining why he was in Mangaluru," the source said.

The police have also reached out to the family of the accused, to ascertain his identity. "There is enough to go by, but we are trying to be absolutely sure about the identity of the accused," a senior police official said.

According to the police, the accused had contacts with member of a "banned terror outfit." The police source said, "We have traced the contacts and the accused's travel history." Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, however, did not reveal the details of the terror outfit allegedly linked to the blast.