Blast in Mangaluru Auto an 'Act of Terror' Says Karnataka DGP of Police

An autorickshaw explosion in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday, November 19, in which two persons sustained injuries, has been termed as an ‘act of terror’ by the Karanataka Deputy General of Police (DGP).

What we know: A moving auto near Nagori within Kankanady Town police station limits caught fire on Saturday evening. According to a Times of India report, a pressure cooker, and objects close to a gas stove burner were found in the auto.

However, no casualties have been reported. CCTV visuals from the location, shared by police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire, following what appeared to be a minor explosion.

On Sunday morning, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, in Twitter, said that the blast was not accidental and it was an act of terror. He also added that a probe is underway.