Teacher-Magician in Andhra Pradesh Casts 'Spells' To Ward Off Superstitions

School is where the magic happens. That is what Chinta Shyam Kumar, popularly known as Shyam Jadugar, believes. He is a government school teacher by profession and a magician by passion. For over two decades, he and his family have been debunking superstitions, one magic trick at a time.
Shyam works at a primary school in Vadapalli village in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. He has performed over 6,000 magic shows on national and international platforms. He learnt tricks on his own and at the age of 18, became a street magician. Hailing from a lower income family, he wanted to become a teacher to ensure that children had access to good education and were not swayed by superstitious notions.
He is presently working for the educational development of students through ‘Maya e-Badi’ by conducting free online and offline training classes in various arts in accordance with the government’s new education policy.
Syam's tryst with magic in education began in 2002, when he began an awareness programme on HIV AIDS, while working as a teacher in Pathacheruvu village in AP.
He recalled the story of Dommeti Chandrakala, whose husband had died of AIDS. “When the news of the cause of his death broke, everyone ostracised the woman and prevented her child from attending school. Through magic shows, I explained how AIDS spreads and I interacted closely with the mother and son. When people saw this, they understood the truth.” Today, the girl is pursuing her post-graduation.
"Years ago, in Ryali village, parents refused to send their kids to school because they feared devils roamed around on the school grounds. So I created a set called ‘the burning head’ where I torched the head of the so-called devil. This, along with a few other measures helped dispel the superstitions. Soon, students started coming back to school.”
He also makes sure to highlight the logic behind magic tricks to make the kids understand that “there is nothing supernatural."
Recognising his services, in 2004 and 2005, UNICEF honoured him with the National Level Best Teacher Award. He also bagged Ugadi Award in 2018, the Best Teacher Award in 2020, and has received several awards from international organisations such as the Malaysia Telugu Association and the Magician Society of Kuwait.
Syam's wife and children too are magicians.
His wife Annapurna too, learned magic from him and has taken part in over a hundred shows, alongside her husband, as his assistant. She started a voluntary organisation, Bharat Talents Association (BTA) in 2016, that creates a platform for young persons to showcase their talent on international forums.
She was honoured with the National Women’s Excellence Award along with other prestigious awards from various organisations.
Syam’s son Chinta Mohit Nagasatya Krishna, who is pursuing his postgraduation in physiotherapy in Manchester, is also a magician and has performed around 3,000 shows. At the age of 15, he was awarded by the state government for his efforts in creating awareness on HIV with the Best Child Award.
Syam’s daughter Balla Tejasri Srikanth, who is also a teacher and a magician, was honoured with Abhyudaya Kalaparishat Award and the ‘PC Circar Junior’ title along with her brother. Her three-year-old son Rushit set a world record when he was 22 months old.
