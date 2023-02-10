Teacher-Magician in Andhra Pradesh Casts 'Spells' To Ward Off Superstitions

School is where the magic happens. That is what Chinta Shyam Kumar, popularly known as Shyam Jadugar, believes. He is a government school teacher by profession and a magician by passion. For over two decades, he and his family have been debunking superstitions, one magic trick at a time.

Shyam works at a primary school in Vadapalli village in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. He has performed over 6,000 magic shows on national and international platforms. He learnt tricks on his own and at the age of 18, became a street magician. Hailing from a lower income family, he wanted to become a teacher to ensure that children had access to good education and were not swayed by superstitious notions.

He is presently working for the educational development of students through ‘Maya e-Badi’ by conducting free online and offline training classes in various arts in accordance with the government’s new education policy.