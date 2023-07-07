Lok Sabha 2024: Which National Political Camp Will BRS, YSRCP & TDP Go To?

Along with 2024 Lok Sabha elections two high decibel state polls are expected to be held in south India – Telangana in 2023 and Andhra Pradesh in 2024. With a major churning taking place in the national Opposition camp, where do state parties in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh stand? Will they support the Congress-led national Opposition or with the BJP which has been governing the country since 2014.

In a nutshell, Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have kept their options open with some caveats. While K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS is likely to favour an anti-BJP front, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP is likely to support the side which crosses the halfway mark in Lok Sabha elections.