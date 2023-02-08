Delhi Excise Case: CBI Arrests BRS Leader K Kavitha's Former Aide and CA. Why?

On 8 February, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths arrested Gorantla Butchibabu, former Chartered Accountant of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. While Kavitha is named in Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet, she is not yet a listed accused in the same.

In the alleged scam, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) top leadership is accused of having tweaked and leaked Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22) to favour certain companies in exchange of hefty kickbacks. One such alleged underhand deal was struck between Vijay Nair, communication head of AAP, and South Group, that allegedly included K Kavitha and Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and P Sarath Chandra Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, among others.

What was Butchibabu's alleged role in the the excise case?