'Lost My Job, Savings Over': Kerala Human Sacrifice Victim’s Son Seeks Closure

“Since we've arrived here, I’ve spent over Rs 65,000. Since 27 September, we had to hire a rental car and travel thrice to the place where they recovered my mother's body, which is over 100 kilometres away," he said.

Selvaraj’s family also had to pay Rs 5,000 as rent for the lodge room where his mother was staying.

"Once we had to take a rental car and take the police along with us, to a far-off place where my mother’s last known location was registered according to her mobile network. However, we didn't get any leads,” he added.