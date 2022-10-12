Kerala 'Human Sacrifice' Case: Key Accused's Motive Was Sexual, Say Police

(Trigger Warning: The article contains explicit details of sexual offenses. Reader discretion advised.)

Mohammed Shafi, alias Rasheed, the prime accused in the shocking 'human sacrifice' double homicide in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, derived "sadistic pleasure" out of hurting his victims, said Kochi City Police Commissioner Ch Nagaraju on Wednesday, 12 October.

The dismembered bodies of two missing women – Padma, 52, and Roselin, 49, both of whom sold lottery tickets in Ernakulam district – were allegedly found in the backyard of a married couple Bhagaval Singh and Laila, who were local medics, in Pathanamthitta's Elanthoor village on Tuesday, 11 October. The women were murdered as part of an alleged human sacrifice ritual, which was purportedly orchestrated by Shafi.

Shafi was arrested on Tuesday, 11 October. Bhagaval Singh and Laila, his accomplices, were arrested later, and all three were produced before a court in Ernakulam on Wednesday, 12 October. They have been sent on a 14-day remand and moved to Kakkanad District Jail.