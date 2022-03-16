2 Arrested for Abducting 7-Year-Old Girl for 'Human Sacrifice': Noida Police

The Noida Police on Tuesday, 15 March, arrested two people for allegedly abducting a seven-year-old girl to "sacrifice" her for an occult ritual on Holi.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Noida Police on Tuesday, 15 March, arrested two people for allegedly abducting a seven-year-old girl to "sacrifice" her for an occult ritual on Holi. Three more involved in the case are presently at large, the police added.
As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander, "Four teams were formed to investigate and 200 people were tracked through CCTV footage after an FIR was lodged under IPC Section 363 (missing) on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family."
The arrests were made on the basis of manual inputs after a CCTV camera captured a man with the girl, the DCP added. The arrested persons have now been identified as Sonu Balmiki, and Neetu, his associate.
Further, the DCP indicated that one of the accused in the case was also the child's brother-in-law and the girl was finally found at her sister's home in Baghpat district.
Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has announced an award of Rs 50,000 for the team responsible for the probe. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.
(With inputs from news agency PTI.)