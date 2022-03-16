2 Arrested for Abducting 7-Year-Old Girl for 'Human Sacrifice': Noida Police

The Noida Police on Tuesday, 15 March, arrested two people for allegedly abducting a seven-year-old girl to "sacrifice" her for an occult ritual on Holi.

The Noida Police on Tuesday, 15 March, arrested two people for allegedly abducting a seven-year-old girl to "sacrifice" her for an occult ritual on Holi. Three more involved in the case are presently at large, the police added.

The child, who has now been rescued, hailed from Chhijarsi village in Uttar Pradesh and had been missing since 13 March.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander, "Four teams were formed to investigate and 200 people were tracked through CCTV footage after an FIR was lodged under IPC Section 363 (missing) on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family."

The arrests were made on the basis of manual inputs after a CCTV camera captured a man with the girl, the DCP added. The arrested persons have now been identified as Sonu Balmiki, and Neetu, his associate.

"Sonu, who was the neighbour of the child, was unmarried and had consulted an occultist, who suggested making a 'sacrifice' to the gods, which would help his matrimonial ambitions. Subsequently, this child was kidnapped and the accused said they could have sacrificed the child on Holi," the DCP told the reporters.