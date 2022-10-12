Kerala ‘Human Sacrifice’: Police Missed Vital Clues in First Victim’s Abduction

Roselin Varghese, 49, was allegedly killed in June as part of a ritualistic 'human sacrifice' committed by three persons including a woman.
(Image: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Manju Varghese learnt of her mother’s death from a group of eager media persons who landed at her house in Kerala’s Kottayam district on 11 October. As they told her that the remains of her mother’s body were allegedly exhumed from a home in Pathanamthitta district, the 29-year-old remembered a call she had received from Kalady Police over one month ago, in August.
“The police officials told me in August that my mother’s last recorded cell phone location was traced to Pathanamthitta district. Had they located her body then, we could have at least buried her, giving her eternal peace,” Manju Varghese told The Quint. While the authorities at Kaladay Police Station, in the neighbouring Ernakulam district, from where Roselin went missing, confirmed to The Quint that they had traced her cell location in August, police officers in the know did not reveal why they could not locate her body back then.
Roselin Varghese, 49, who was allegedly murdered in a ritualistic 'human sacrifice.'
Roselin, according to the police, was the first victim of the trio – Muhammed Shafi, Bhagaval Singh, and Laila Bhagaval Singh – who now stand accused of having committed the ritualistic murder or ‘human sacrifice’ of two women for material prosperity. All three accused were remanded to judicial custody on 12 October. Bhagaval Singh and Laila are married, and the murders of Roselin, 49, and Padma, 52, were allegedly committed at the couple’s residence in Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.
Based on conversations Roselin’s family members had with The Quint, it is, however, apparent that timely reporting and a thorough probe into the 49-year-old’s abduction could have prevented the second alleged murder.
Roselin Varghese separated from her husband Sunny, who lives in Kattappana in Idukki district, about 15 years ago. The young mother of two, moved to Ernakulam to make a living and rented a place in the city. “She used to do cleaning work in people's homes to earn money and bring my brother and myself up. She was a hardworking woman,” Manju Varghese said.
As her children grew up, Roselin also ventured into the sale of Ayurveda goods in Ernakulam. She married off her daughter, who later moved to Uttar Pradesh with her husband. Roselin’s son Sanju Varghese, however, left home for work and remained aloof from his mother and sister.
“I was not happy with this relationship. They were living together and I was not happy with it,” Manju said. Roselin's children were wary of her relationship also because Sajeesh was younger than her by a decade. “It was just not possible to make others understand that she was in love,” Manju said, hesitantly.
Human remains being exhumed from the residence of Bhagaval Singh and Laila on 11 October.
To begin with, it seems to have prevented her lover Sajeesh from approaching the police. While Roselin went missing on 8 June, Kalady Police was informed of this only in July when her daughter Manju Varghese reported the incident. Further, Manju lodged a formal complaint only on 17 August.
Onlookers, media, and police gathered at the Singh residence in Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta district.
But why did Manju not contact the police sooner? According to her daughter, Roselin was known to misplace her phone. “I thought for almost a month that her phone was out of order or lost,” Manju said. Meanwhile, Sajeesh, too, did not reach out to the family as Roselin’s relatives had kept him at a distance.
However, Manju was keen on finding her mother and was doing a parallel investigation on her own. When she contacted Roselin’s friend Ramya, she said that the woman who used to market Ayurveda products had recently taken to selling lottery tickets.
While the bus stand does not fall under the jurisdiction of Kalady Police, a probe by Ernakulam Police could have led to the recovery of CCTV footage from the location.
Now, Ernakulam Police believes that the accused Shafi lured Roselin by offering her Rs 10 lakh to act in an adult film and took her to Bhagaval Singh’s residence in Elanthur in Pathanamthitta district.
Muhammed Shafi, Laila, and Bhagaval Singh, accused in the 'human sacrifice' double homicide case in Kerala.
As per the remand report, a copy of which is with The Quint, Roselin was first gagged and tied to a cot at the Singh residence. Shafi then allegedly stabbed her vagina with a sharp knife and later beheaded her. Singh, his wife Laila, and Shafi allegedly cut her body into pieces and buried the remains in the plot where the married couple’s home is located.
“We have been saying that the police should have located her earlier, especially when we told them that she was last found at the KSRCT bus stand. And when they traced her cell phone to Pathanamthitta, why did they not search for her further?” asked Manju.
According to Manju, who currently does not have a job, her mother did not have financial constraints that could have forced her to enter the adult film trade. “She and her partner Sajeesh were earning. Throughout her life, she worked and provided for her family. How could she have entered the adult film trade?” a distraught Manju asked. Manju has completed her BEd and used to be a teacher in Uttar Pradesh. When she lost her job after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she and her family returned to Kerala.
According to Manju’s close relative, who requested anonymity, Roselin’s family was also making a meagre living during the pandemic.
The Singh residence from where human remains were exhumed from four different locations.
According to Manju, Roselin did not have enough contacts in Ernakulam to land the lottery gig. She was better known as an Ayurveda sales representative. “We need to know how this man convinced her to go with him. We are not sure that all the details have emerged,” Manju said, seeking respite from unanswered questions regarding her mother’s demise.
For the family, the details are yet to sink in; but there’s work to be done. The Ernakulam Police has asked Manju to remain available for a DNA test to confirm that the remains exhumed from the Singh residence were indeed Roselin’s.
“I was the only one who was trying to get her back, constantly talking to the police. If she were rich and married, maybe they would have looked for her earnestly,” Manju said. Kalady Police refused comment on why the investigation did not lead to the accused till Ernakulam Police took over the case of the second missing woman, Padma.
Padma's relatives lodged a complaint in September, following which Ernakulam police narrowed down on Muhammed Shafi. Shafi was allegedly caught on a CCTV camera when he was escorting Padma to a car, in which he is believed to have taken her to her fatal end.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)