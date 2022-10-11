Who Are Bhagaval Singh & Laila, Couple Arrested for 'Human Sacrifice' in Kerala?

One look at Bhagaval Singh's Facebook profile would reveal that he is passionate about poetry, especially haikus. With over 800 followers, Singh has also shared several posts that indicate his support for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the ruling party of Kerala. But no aspect of his Facebook persona gave away the fact that he and his wife, Laila, were involved in the brutal alleged 'human sacrifice' of two women at Elanthoor village in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

"We have always found them normal. There was nothing extraordinary or abnormal about them," Mercy Mathew, the panchayat president of Elanthoor village, where the couple had been staying for years, told The Quint.

Singh and Laila were arrested on 11 October by the Kerala Police after the dismembered bodies of two women, Roselin, 49, and Padmam, 52, were allegedly found in their backyard.