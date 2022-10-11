Kerala: 2 Women Abducted, Brutally Murdered in Suspected Human Sacrifice Ritual

In a shocking case of alleged human sacrifice, two women were allegedly abducted and murdered in Kerala. The bodies were found chopped to pieces and buried in the backyard of a house belonging to a married couple, Bhagaval Singh and Laila, in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district, on Tuesday, 11 October.

One person, Rasheed alias Mohammed Shafi, is arrested as the prime accused in the case.

The deceased women have been identified as 49-year-old Rosily and 52-year-old Padmam, who both sold lottery tickets in different parts of Ernakulam for a living.