CPM Leader Prevented Police Action in 2019 'Heckling' Incident: Kerala Governor

Khan further alleged that police officials wanted to take action against the protesters but were unable to do so.

"Police officers told me that they wanted to act, but they were prevented from taking action, because the person who should have instructed police to take action was party to the conspiracy," the governor added.

He also claimed that Ragesh was awarded for this "conspiracy" as he was appointed as the chief minister's private secretary.

"I am not asking the police to investigate it. I want the media to investigate," Khan said.

He also cited Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to the intent to compel or restrain the exercise of a lawful power with regard to the president, governor etc.