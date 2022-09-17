'Won't Let Autonomy of Universities Erode': Kerala Guv Amid Tiff With Vijayan

"The government cannot be given the power to appoint the vice chancellors...I am saying it clearly...this will amount to executive interference." Khan said the CM had earlier written a letter to him in which he had assured that there would be no interference.

"And now they are proposing that they will appoint the Vice Chancellor. That would mean erosion of autonomy of the educational institutions. As long as I am here, I will not allow the erosion of autonomy of the universities," he said.

Asked about the Lok Ayukta (Amendment Bill), passed by the state Assembly recently, Khan said there is no question of any time limit and "everything would be considered on merit".

Noting that he was yet to see the file of Lok Ayukta Bill, he said he had seen the assembly proceedings of the passing of the bill and the news reports in this regard.

He said there is one basic rule of jurisprudence, which says that if there is a complaint against a person, he or she cannot sit in judgement for their own cause.