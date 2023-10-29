'They Teach Anti-National Ideas': Man Claims Responsibility for Kerala Blasts

Dominic Martin – a Kochi native – surrendered at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur, claiming responsibility for the attack.
Hours after a person was killed in a series of blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery's Zamra International Convention Centre, Dominic Martin – a 48-year-old Kochi native – surrendered at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur, claiming responsibility for the attack.
Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ajith Kumar said Dominic surrendered at the police station on the afternoon of Sunday, 29 October. "He claims that he was a believer of Jehovah's Witnesses. We are examining his claim and the evidence he submitted," ADGP Kumar said.
He added, "I am recording this video to explain my reasons behind this act. I had been a part of this organisation for 16 years, but I didn't view this membership as a serious commitment; it was a joke. However, in the last six years, I realised that this organisation is wrong and engages in anti-national activities."
In the video, Dominic further claimed that Jehovah's Witnesses taught children to not vote or recite the national anthem.
"They instruct them not to recite the national anthem, not to vote when they grow older, not to serve in the military, civil service, or even as a teacher, projecting these jobs as those of a ruined or immoral community," he said in the video.
"They believe that every single human being on earth will perish except members of their own community. What can we do about an organisation that desires the destruction of 850 crore human beings? I could find no solution, but I had to react," Dominic further claimed.
Two people were killed and at least 52 people were injured in a series of explosions at the convention centre on Sunday morning.
At least three blasts reportedly took place a few minutes after the prayer meeting had begun at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery.
