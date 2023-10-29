Kerala Serial Blasts: Death Toll Rises to 3 as 12-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries

An explosion at a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery district on Sunday morning, 29 October, has now claimed three lives.
Nearly a day after three IED blasts ripped through a prayer meeting at a convention centre in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Sunday, 29 October, the death toll rose to three after a 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries late on Sunday night.
"The 12-year-old girl was admitted to Ernakulam Govt Medical College on Oct 29. She suffered 95% burns and was being treated on a ventilator. Later, she became unresponsive to medicines and died today at 12.40 am," Dr Ganesh Mohan, Medical Superintendent of the Government Medical College Ernakulam, told ANI.
The girl has been identified as Libina. The two other women who were killed in the blast have been identified as 60-year-old Layona Poulose and 53-year-old Kumari.
The attack took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses – a Christian denomination – at around 9.40 am on Sunday at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery. One person was initially reported dead and over 50 were injured in the series of explosions at the convention.
Kerala ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar told mediapersons that the police were looking into all aspects of this case. "One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it," ADGP Kumar said.
As per news agency ANI, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team reached Kerala on Sunday night to inquire about the bomb explosion.
Speaking to the media, Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb said that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).
"Preliminary investigation says it is an IED. At this stage, I cannot say [if there's a terror angle]," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with CM Vijayan in the wake of the blasts, according to news agency PTI. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) have also reportedly been deployed to the site of the blasts for further inquiry.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George told the media on Sunday that 52 people injured in the blasts were admitted to different hospitals. "30 people are admitted in the government hospital, out of which 18 are in ICU and six are critically injured, among those six, one is a 12-year-old child," George said.
Kalamassery lies about 10 kilometres northeast of Kochi.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
