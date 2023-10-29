Kerala Serial Blasts: Death Toll Rises to 3 as 12-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries

Nearly a day after three IED blasts ripped through a prayer meeting at a convention centre in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Sunday, 29 October, the death toll rose to three after a 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries late on Sunday night.

"The 12-year-old girl was admitted to Ernakulam Govt Medical College on Oct 29. She suffered 95% burns and was being treated on a ventilator. Later, she became unresponsive to medicines and died today at 12.40 am," Dr Ganesh Mohan, Medical Superintendent of the Government Medical College Ernakulam, told ANI.

The girl has been identified as Libina. The two other women who were killed in the blast have been identified as 60-year-old Layona Poulose and 53-year-old Kumari.