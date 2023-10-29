'There Were Children, Elderly Present': Kerala Blasts Witnesses Recall Horrors

"My mother is admitted in the hospital, she came yesterday for the prayer meet. She already has some other issues and now she has got burn injuries on her legs, hands, mouth, and back," said Laxman Prabh, whose family members had come to attend a three-day convention of Jehovah's Witnesses – a Christian denomination – in Kalamassery town of Ernakulam district in Kerala on 27 October.

However, a shocked Prabhu rushed to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital on the last day of the convention on Sunday, 29 October, after he was informed that three explosions had ripped through the venue Zamra International Centre.

"My sister also suffered burn injuries on both the legs," Prabhu told news agency ANI.