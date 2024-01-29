Karnataka: Protests After Mandya Officials Replace Hanuman Flag With Tricolour

"Residents took permission to hoist the Tricolour, but instead, they put up the Hanuman flag," Siddaramaiah said.
Tensions erupted in Keragodu village in Karnataka's Mandya on Sunday, 28 January, after district administration officials took down a dhwaja (flag) with Lord Hanuman's portrait, which had been hoisted on a recently installed 108-foot pole.
The incident led to protests by locals and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who accused the Congress government in the state of being "anti-Hindu." The agitation led by the BJP spread to Bengaluru on Monday, 29 January, with the police detaining several protesters at Mysuru Bank Circle.
The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) also took out a 'padayatra' on Monday from the Keragodu village to the Mandya District Collector's office in protest against the removal of the Hanuman flag.
Last week, a group of residents – under the aegis of Gauri Shankar Seva Trust – installed a pole in Keragodu village to hoist the National Flag ahead of India's 75th Republic Day on 26 January, after receiving permission for the same from the Keragodu Gram Panchayat.
On receiving a complaint about the same from a few other residents, the district administration ordered the removal of the Hanuman flag on Sunday, which triggered protests led by members of the BJP, JD(S), and Bajrang Dal.
They raised slogans against the district administration officials and Mandya MLA from the Congress, Ganiga Ravikumar.
In a post on X on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Gram Panchayat officials had sanctioned the pole only to hoist the Tricolour or the Karnataka flag – and not a religious flag.
"The Gram Panchayat permitted the Gauri Shankar Seva Trust of Mandya Taluk, Keragodu village, to construct the flagpole on the premises of Keragodu theatre. That flagpole was to be used only to hoist the Karnataka flag and the Tricolor. The trust had given a letter of assurance that they will abide by the conditions of the village panchayat," Siddaramaiah said, sharing the relevant documents.
"Residents in Mandya took permission to hoist the Tricolour and the State flag, but instead, they put up the Hanuman flag," Siddaramaiah further said.
The CM added in another post: "It is no accident that the Hanuman flag is hoisted where the national flag should have been hoisted, deliberately violating the rules and protesting against the government. This incident @BJP4Karnataka and the pre-ordained act of the Sangh Parivar."
BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka took to X to say: "After opposing #AyodhyaRamMandir, anti-Hindu @INCKarnataka Govt in Karnataka is now standing against Hanuman Ji. Karnataka Police brought down the flag of Hanuman Ji hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board in Mandya district."
After the removal of the Hanuman flag, the BJP organised protests in all districts of Karnataka. The Bajrang Dal has called for a bandh in Mandya on 9 February. In light of the protests, the police have imposed Section 144 in Mandya.
"They (the government) have hurt the feelings of the Hindus by removing the 108-foot Hanuman flag from Mandya. If Hindus' feelings won't be respected in Hindus' India, where else will they be respected? We respect the land of the law, but we condemn this anti-Hindu government," BJP MLC Tejashwini Gowda, who took part in the protest in Bengaluru on Monday, told the media.
