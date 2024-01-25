BJP to Congress & Back: The 'Ghar Wapsi' of Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar

It was at the peak of the Karnataka Assembly election campaigns in April 2023 that former chief minister Jagadish Shettar gave a jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by snapping their three-decade-old ties – citing "ill-treatment and humiliation" – and joining the Congress party.

Elated Congress leaders had arranged for a chartered flight for him to reach Bengaluru from his home turf Hubballi on 16 April 2023, even before Shettar had announced his intent to join the party. He was, after all, considered a 'prized possession' being a Lingayat from the Kittur Karnataka (erstwhile Mumbai-Karnataka) region.

In the last nine months, one could say that Shettar was treated with utmost respect by the Congress, even though he lost the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly seat by a huge margin of 34,289 votes to a political debutante from the BJP. He was made a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council in June 2023 and was included in the 58-member state Congress Election Committee recently.