Karnataka BJP MP Booked for Controversial Remarks on 'Demolition of Mosque'

A case was filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde on Saturday, 13 January, after he allegedly made provocative statements about the "demolition of the Bhatkal mosque."

The Kumta Police filed a suo motu FIR against the Uttara Kannada MP under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a police official from the Kumta police station in Uttara Kannada district told The Quint.

What did Hegde say? While addressing a gathering on Saturday in the district, Hedge allegedly said that the Bhatkal Mosque in Karnataka "would be demolished" like how the Babri Masjid was in 1992.