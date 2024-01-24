Dalit Boy 'Forced To Chant Jai Sri Ram' in Karnataka's Bidar, Four Arrested

A 17-year-old Class 12 Dalit boy was allegedly assaulted and forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' by a group of right-wing activists in Karnataka's Bidar district on the same day as the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The incident took place at a Hanuman temple in Humnabad on Monday, 22 January, Humnabad Police confirmed to The Quint.