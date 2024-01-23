The Pride of Hindu Nationalism in Ram Mandir Built on the Ruins of Secularism

The inauguration of the Ram Temple also means that Hinduism, as it calls itself, has now merged itself with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bhartiya Janata party. They are its highest custodians and interpreters. Hinduism now stands beneath them and their state power.

These structures can be broken or removed to make way for this new Ram temple. This temple, after all, unlike others, is a symbol of the triumph of Hindu power over Muslims.

This has been achieved after a long campaign sustained over four decades in which all the institutions of the State have participated. The media, print and visual, both played a major role in forging a Hindu victimhood from which the Hindus had to emerge victorious. It was revenge for the defeat of their ancestors at the hands of Muslims.

The inauguration of the new temple at Ayodhya marks this moment as the final victory of the Hindus, as explained to them by the RSS and drilled into their minds by the media.

There is no doubt that the inauguration of the Ram Temple being built on the land of the Babri Mosque is a hegemonic moment for Hindutva. It can be said that all sectoral divisions in Hindus, between the Vaishnavites and Shaivites or the devotees of Krishna and the devotees of Ram are obliterated to create a Hindu who celebrates this moment of consecration of the deity of Ram in the newly constructed temple as THE MOMENT for the Hindus.