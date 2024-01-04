Srikanth Poojari Gets Bail in 1992 Riot Case Amid BJP-Cong Row: What's the Case?

Hindutva activist Srikanth Poojari, whose arrest has triggered a political storm in Karnataka, was granted bail by a Hubballi court on Friday, 5 January.

Poojari was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the Hubballi violence of 1992, which broke out in the state after the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya.

His arrest had triggered sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of doing "vendetta politics" ahead of the inauguration of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January.

Siddaramaiah, however, justified the arrest, saying, "The arrest of Srikanth Poojari during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is merely a coincidence."