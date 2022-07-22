BS Yediyurappa Gives Up Shikaripura Constituency for His Son Vijayendra

In what is seen by many as his retirement from electoral politics, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday, 22 July, said that he would be giving up his Assembly constituency at Shimoga's Shikaripura for his son BY Vijayendra during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Speaking at an event in Shikaripura taluk, the 79-year-old leader also sought people's support for his son during the next state elections.