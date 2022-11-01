'Congress Toolkit’: Karnataka CM Bommai on ‘Sweet-Cash-Boxes’ to Journalists

While sweets may be the appropriate gifts shared during Diwali, journalists in Karnataka received ‘sweet box’ hampers from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) with something extra - Money, between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakhs!

Already fighting a barrage of corruption charges, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has denied his involvement in the case. Instead, he blames the controversy on the Congress’ ‘toolkit’.

Meanwhile, an NGO named Janaadhikara Sangharsha Parishat filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, seeking an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

What's the controversy? What has the Congress alleged? Here's what we know.