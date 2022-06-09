Hyderabad Gang Rape: Police To Ask for Juvenile Accused To Be Tried as Adults

The Hyderabad Police on Thursday, 9 June, said that it would push for the juveniles, accused of gang-raping a teenage girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, to be tried as adults to ensure that they were not given a lighter punishment on account of their age.

"We will request the Juvenile Justice Board for trial against the Juvenile Conflict with Law (JCL) as adults and not as minors to ensure they get maximum punishment, once we collect all the evidence against all the six accused, including five JCLs, in the Jubilee Hills minor gang-rape case," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, as per news agency ANI.