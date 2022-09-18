Interfaith Couple Marry After Being Attacked by Hindutva Outfit in Karnataka

An interfaith couple got married on Friday, 16 September 2022, despite being attacked two days earlier by members of a organisation with Hindutva ideology.

The couple, Mohammed Jaffar and Chaitra, who were abused and attacked, remained defiant and came to the sub-registrar's office on their own will and legally registered their marriage under The Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, Chaitra, who is a Hindu, said, "They are giving us death threats. What right do they have? I am confident that he (Jaffar) will take care of me. I am happy being with him. How dare they stop us? It is our mutual decision."