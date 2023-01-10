Three Dead in Lift Crash in Delhi: How Factory Workers Perish in India's Metros

Kulwant Singh, 28, was preparing for class 12 board exams, and working as a house-keeping personnel for Rs 16,000 a month.

Deepak, 25, had recently become a father. His five-month-old daughter lives in Inderpuri. He too worked as a housekeeping personnel for Rs 11,500 a month. His family had moved to Delhi from Gwalior.

Sunny, 33, was uneducated and tightly held on to this job that paid him Rs 11,500 a month. Father of a 10-year-old boy, Sunny moved to Delhi from Tauru in Haryana in 2000.

On Sunday, 8 January, these three men were killed after a hydraulic lift malfunctioned and crashed from the fourth floor at a gutka factory in Delhi’s Naraina. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Suraj, who sustained grievous injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Kulwant, Deepak and Sunny’s names have been added to a long, shameful list of people – mostly migrant workers – who’ve been killed on the job. Their lives, and now their death, tell the sordid tale of migrant workers in metros.

Headline after headline mentions how labourers aren’t provided safety gear while on the job – a violation of labour laws.

In fact, on the same day, two labourers were killed in Mumbai’s Worli, after a lift trolly crashed in an under-construction building.

In the Delhi case, an FIR under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (negligence causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Delhi’s Naraina police station. No one has been arrested so far.

“Ab ghar kaun sambhalega?” asked relatives of the three men, as they stood outside the morgue where the post-mortem was being conducted on 9 January.