Metro Pillar Crash: 'Contractor Didn't Take Safety Measures,' Says Bereaved Kin

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "We will inquire how the incident happened, and provide compensation to the affected family."
(Photo: The Quint)
Soon after a Namma Metro construction accident claimed the lives of a woman and her child in Bengaluru, the woman's father-in-law, Vijayakumar, told ANI, "The contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction clearly didn't take safety measures. The construction work at the incident spot should immediately stop."
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse.
Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, "It's very shocking that a metro pillar under construction fell on a woman & child. So far, there were pothole deaths now pillars are collapsing. This is a clear case of violation, negligence, and corruption of the BJP govt."
