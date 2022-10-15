'Human Sacrifice' Case: Kerala To Rework 2019 Black Magic Bill, but Why a Delay?

Four years ago, in a small town in Kerala's Idukki district, the bodies of four people in a family were found buried in their backyard. The deceased, Krishnan, an astrologer and an alleged black magic practitioner, his wife, Susheela, and two children, Arsha and Arjun, were allegedly murdered by Krishnan's 'disciple' Aneesh, who desired his 'supernatural powers.'

Just months before this shocker, a 30-year-old man, Cadell Jeanson Raja, reportedly killed his parents, sister, and aunt in Thiruvananthapuram, in an alleged case of satanic worship.

As the call for a comprehensive law against such crimes grew louder, the Kerala Law Reforms Commission, in 2019, drew up a draft bill against black magic and inhuman evil practices. The draft, however, was left untouched for three years. Until now.

After the alleged human sacrifice killings at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta, it is learnt that the state government may refurbish the said draft, titled Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery, and Black Magic Bill, 2019, which The Quint has accessed. It is now under the consideration of the home department, and the government may either opt for an ordinance or legislation on the floor of the Assembly to take the bill forward.