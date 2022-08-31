‘Ganesh Utsav’ at Hubbali’s Idgah Maidan, Security Beefed Up Amid Celebrations

Speaking to reporters in Hubbali, K Govardhan Rao, Convener of Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal, said, "Rani Chennamma Maidan (Idgah Maidan) belongs to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. On behalf of the Samiti Mahamandal, we requested the authorities to hold Ganesh Ustav here. Now that the court and the authorities have given us a green signal, we will go ahead with the rituals."

According to the Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal, traditional pooja (ceremony) will be conducted for a period of three days and that pandal will be open to public for darshan and offering prayers.

"We are going to follow all instructions that have been given to us to by the municipal and police authorities and Ganesh will be immersed in a lake after three days of celebrations," added K Govardhan Rao.