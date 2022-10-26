'Operation Farmhouse': BJP Allegedly Tries Poaching 4 TRS MLAs, Three Held

TRS leaders told The Quint that the attempt was to weaken the TRS before Munugode bypoll. "Those connected to the BJP have tried to poach our MLAs. They held their ground and lodged complaint against those who approached them. This is an attempt at horse-trading," said TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar. TRS's MLA Balka Suman too held a media conference in Hyderabad accusing the BJP of trying to lure his party's MLAs by offering money.

However, so far, no evidence about exchange of money has come out.

The accused in the case include a Hindu seer D Simhayaji (45), his disciple Satiesh Sharma (33), and local businessman Nandakumar (48). The three are accused of having met the four MLAs in the farmhouse.

The BJP's MP G Kishan Reddy has denied the BJP's role in the case, claiming, "The BJP is not involved in this. Why do we need these MLAs. This is a diversion created by the TRS to win the Munugode seat."

In Telangana's Munugode bypoll is expected to be held on 3 November.