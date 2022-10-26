'Operation Farmhouse': BJP Allegedly Tries Poaching 4 TRS MLAs, Three Held
Three persons accused of having met the MLAs to allegedly lure them to join the BJP are booked.
Four MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – P Rohit Reddy, Bheeram Harshavardhan Reddy, P Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju – have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having tried to poach them. In what seemed to be high political drama which unfolded late on Wednesday, 26 October, the four MLAs were found in a farmhouse in Aziz Nagar within Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.
Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra said, "Based on a complaint about illegal activities happening ahead of elections in a farmhouse in Hyderabad, we conducted search operations." The police have held three persons, accused of having links with the BJP, following the complaint.
What Did the Police Say?
Stephen Ravindra, who held a press meet near the farmhouse further said, "The MLAs informed us that they are being lured to join the party by some individuals. Based on their complaint, we reached the farmhouse and found three persons including a (Hindu) priest from Himachal Pradesh and his disciple from Tirupati and a local Hyderabad-based businessman."
The accused in the case include a Hindu seer D Simhayaji (45), his disciple Satiesh Sharma (33), and local businessman Nandakumar (48). The three are accused of having met the four MLAs in the farmhouse to lure them. The police have not revealed what sections were invoked in the case.
The MLAs were allegedly offered money and prominent positions, Ravindra said. However, till late on Wednesday night, no cash was recovered from the farmhouse where a vehicle believed to have been used by the accused was also found.
The police, according to sources, have recovered cash-counting machines from the farmhouse.
Telangana Rasthra Samithi supremo and Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with the MLAs who lodged the complaint late on 26 October.
TRS and BJP Exchange Warring Words Over Allegations
TRS leaders told The Quint that the attempt was to weaken the TRS before Munugode bypoll. "Those connected to the BJP have tried to poach our MLAs. They held their ground and lodged complaint against those who approached them. This is an attempt at horse-trading," said TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar. TRS's MLA Balka Suman too held a media conference in Hyderabad accusing the BJP of trying to lure his party's MLAs by offering money.
However, so far, no evidence about exchange of money has come out.
The BJP's MP G Kishan Reddy has denied the BJP's role in the case, claiming, "The BJP is not involved in this. Why do we need these MLAs. This is a diversion created by the TRS to win the Munugode seat."
In Telangana's Munugode bypoll is expected to be held on 3 November.
