Dalit Man, Teenager Tied Upside Down, Tortured Over 'Theft of Goat' in Telangana

Bellampalli ACP said that Kiran, whose parents passed away a while ago, has been living with his maternal aunt in Mandamarri town. He is a daily wage labourer who takes up masonry work.

On Friday morning, he went to work at a house in the area – and at about 10:30 am, Ramulu, Srinivas, and Naresh allegedly dragged him out of the house. Shravan, the owner of the house where he was working, told the police that they accused Kiran of stealing a goat and a pipe from their farm, the FIR accessed by The Quint said.

Kiran, along with Teja – who was also picked up by the accused "for having knowledge about the theft" – was taken to a shed at the farm. They were tied up, tortured, and hit with sticks, the ACP said.