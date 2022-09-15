Dalit Man Thrashed for Drinking Water From Pot for 'Upper Castes' in Rajasthan

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and sticks for drinking water from a pot meant for people from upper castes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and sticks for drinking water from a pot meant for people from "upper castes" in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Thursday, 15 September, as quoted by news agency PTI.
The police further added that the victim, Chatura Ram, was travelling to Digga with his wife when they stopped near a grocery store, where he drank water from a pot kept outside the shop. After this, around four to five men started abusing him and beating him with iron rods and sticks for drinking water from the pot which they claimed was for people from upper castes, the police said.
Ram sustained injuries behind one of his ears and on other body parts. He was taken to a hospital and his statement was recorded, police said, adding that a case has been registered on the basis of his complaint.
Ram alleged that the accused also fired bullets but police said the claim is yet to be verified, PTI reported.
(With inputs fro PTI.)
