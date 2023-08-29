'Pinned Down, Killed in Public View': Sister of Dalit Teen Recounts MP Horror

The Dalit boy was allegedly thrashed for refusing to settle a 2019 sexual harassment case against his sister.
(Photos sourced by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence.)
"First they harassed me, then they killed my brother for seeking justice. The system did nothing," said the 20-year-old sister of a Dalit teen who was murdered in broad daylight on Thursday, 24 August, in Barodiya Nainagir village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.
Eight men, including Vikram Singh (28) and Azad Singh, who are also residents of the village, were arrested in connection with the alleged murder on Sunday, 27 August.
The 18-year-old Dalit boy and his family were allegedly thrashed – and their house vandalised – for purportedly refusing to settle a 2019 sexual harassment case, filed by the sister. Both Vikram and Azad are the prime accused in the said case.
On 24 August, Thursday, Vikram Singh, his father Komal Thakur, Azad Singh, and other villagers went to the survivor's house allegedly to coerce her family to settle the 2019 case.
"On their way back, they met my brother near the bus stand, where he had gone to get vegetables, and they started beating him up," the survivor said.
She further alleged that the accused continued beating her brother "with sticks, pinned him down and pressed their feet against his throat and killed him." His mother, too, sustained injuries, and is now admitted to a hospital with a broken arm.
The survivor's 50-year-old father is a daily wage labourer, while their mother is a homemaker. The deceased boy was the youngest of four children, survived by his two brothers and a sister.
While the deceased's two elder brothers also work as labourers, the survivor is pursuing her graduation.
Initially, the police claimed that the assault stemmed from the deceased's reluctance to retract the sexual harassment complaint lodged against the accused by his sister in 2019.
However, on 27 August, authorities reversed their statement, denying that the 2019 case was related to sexual harassment.
The survivor's family claimed that the accused were being protected as they belonged to the upper caste, and had political connections.
The brother added, "Police to kuchh sunti hi nahi thi, ham log gareeb aadmi hain wo paise wale hain. (The police didn't pay attention to us. We are poor and they [accused] are rich)."
Local Congress leader Raksha Rajput alleged that the police are shielding the accused because of their 'close ties' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Singh, a close aide of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who participated in the Congress Jan Akrosh Rally in Sagar district merely two days after the incident, hit out at the BJP government, saying:
Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh denied any association with the accused – and claimed that the Congress was "politicising the issue."
