'Pinned Down, Killed in Public View': Sister of Dalit Teen Recounts MP Horror

"First they harassed me, then they killed my brother for seeking justice. The system did nothing," said the 20-year-old sister of a Dalit teen who was murdered in broad daylight on Thursday, 24 August, in Barodiya Nainagir village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

Eight men, including Vikram Singh (28) and Azad Singh, who are also residents of the village, were arrested in connection with the alleged murder on Sunday, 27 August.

The 18-year-old Dalit boy and his family were allegedly thrashed – and their house vandalised – for purportedly refusing to settle a 2019 sexual harassment case, filed by the sister. Both Vikram and Azad are the prime accused in the said case.