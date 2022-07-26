Kerala: Church of South India Bishop Detained at Airport a Day After ED Raids

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several premises of the Church of South India (CSI) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in connection with an alleged money laundering case, the church's Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam, on Tuesday, 26 July, was detained at the city's airport, from where he was scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom (UK).

The bishop was detained by emigration officials after they were directed to do so by the ED, The Indian Express reported.

Subsequently, he was directed to appear before the central agency to participate in the investigation.

The ED had launched raids amid allegations that the church-run Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam, received a capitation fee for MBBS admission and that the case involved black money.