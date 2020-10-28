Gold Smuggling: Sivasankar in ED Custody, Anticipatory Bail Denied

The Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail in cases registered by the ED and the Customs Department.

Former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO), M Sivasankar, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case on Wednesday, 28 October, after the Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail in cases registered by the ED and the Customs Department.

The suspended IAS officer was taken into custody from the Ayurveda Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was admitted, ANI reported.

The court had reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application of Sivasankar on 23 October, while he had been given interim protection from arrest.