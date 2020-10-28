Gold Smuggling: Sivasankar in ED Custody, Anticipatory Bail Denied

Former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO), M Sivasankar, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case on Wednesday, 28 October, after the Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail in cases registered by the ED and the Customs Department.
The suspended IAS officer was taken into custody from the Ayurveda Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was admitted, ANI reported.
The court had reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application of Sivasankar on 23 October, while he had been given interim protection from arrest.
His anticipatory bail plea had been opposed by ED, which told the court that Sivasankar appears to be connected with the serious economic offence allegedly committed by prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, The News Minute <a href="https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/kerala-gold-smuggling-ed-opposes-m-sivasankar-s-anticipatory-bail-plea-hc-135874">reported</a>.
The agency had submitted before the high court that the former principal secretary's alleged links with the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh can be established only through custodial interrogation.
(With inputs from ANI and The News Minute.)
