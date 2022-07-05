Chennai Cab Driver Arrested for Killing a Passenger After Fight Over OTP

Ola cab driver Ravi was arrested for allegedly killing his passenger. Image used for representative purpose.
(Photo: Reuters)
An Ola cab driver in Chennai was arrested on Monday, 4 July, for killing a passenger after their argument over delay in sharing one-time password (OTP), the police said, as reported by NDTV.
The victim, who was identified as Umendra, was a 34-year old engineer working in Coimbatore. He had gone to Chennai over the weekend with his family.
On Sunday, they visited a mall at Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Navalur. While returning from the mall, Umendra's wife booked a cab, the police added.
Umendra and his family got down of the car and he slammed the door with a bang. This was followed by a heated argument between the two.
According to a report by The Hindu, Umendra had hit the driver with a cold drink can, which was followed by Ravi hitting him back with a mobile phone and also allegedly started punching him.
Umendra collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Later his body was sent for post-mortem and Ravi was arrested on charges of murder, the police added.
After being produced in the court, he has been remanded to judicial custody.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Hindu.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)