Caught on Cam: Karnataka BJP Minister Slaps Woman Who Asks For Land Title

"The PM makes speeches from the Red Fort about honouring women. Is this the way you are protecting and giving security to India's women? PM, will you now act and dismiss him?" he asked.

Surjewala also took a swipe at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and asked if he held himself responsible for the "misdeeds" of his ministers.

About 175 people were eligible for title deeds for land regularisation in rural areas, under Section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. According to the woman, she approached the Minister to narrate her ordeal of not being granted a plot under the revenue department, and that was when Somanna allegedly slapped her, NDTV reported.

This is not the first time a BJP minister has landed in such a controversy. Just last month, on 3 September, BJP Karnataka MLA Arvind Limbavali courted controversy after a purported video of him threatening and verbally abusing a woman who was protesting the demolition of her property went viral on social media.