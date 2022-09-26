Cadet Trainee Found Dead on Campus; 6 Air Force Officers Booked for Murder

After a cadet trainee was found dead in a room of Air Force Training College (AFTC) in Bengaluru on Saturday, 24 September, six Indian Air Force officers have been booked for murder, police officials said.

The trainee allegedly died by suicide after a court of inquiry was ordered against him over alleged misconduct, a police official told NDTV.

Under Trainee Flying Officer (UTFO) Ankit Kumar Jha joined the Air Force in February 2021. However, his training was terminated this month on 20 September for alleged misconduct based on an investigation that took place after a complaint against him by a woman trainee officer, the IAF said in a statement.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that he was harassed and tortured on the college campus.