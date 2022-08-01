Can India Look at MiG-21 Jets Without Getting Giddy with Rage or Romance?

It's not like the Indian Air Force has a choice. I write this with the greatest respect for bravehearts, who continue to fly machines that were contracted six decades ago—in such large numbers (estimated 872 in all) that it formed the backbone of IAF.

Spine-replacement surgeries are neither easy nor without pain.

Such large numbers can be a double-edged sword. There is strength of numbers and economy of scale. But without a solid plan for upgrade / replacement and sound plan for back-end logistic support, not all pilots who fly such machines will outlive the nebulous Total Technical Life (TTL) of aircraft.

For the IAF, these statistics took another blow on 28 Jul, 2022 when a MiG-21 trainer crashed at Barmer in Rajasthan after taking off on a night training sortie from Air Force Station Uttarlai.

The MiG-21 is the fighter equivalent of Chetaks (Alouette III). Inducted in the same epoch, a key difference is that the supersonic fighter is terribly unforgiving of man or material failure. MiG-21 pilots have to take decisions well-ahead of an ageing fighter with landing/takeoff speeds in excess of commercial airliners equipped with two pilots, full autopilot, flight director, autothrottle, and the fanciest "bells & whistles" one can dream of. Of course there will be accidents.