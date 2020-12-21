Garima Abrol, Wife of Late Squadron Leader, Now a Flying Officer
Late Squadron leader Samir Abrol, along with co-pilot Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, lost their lives in 2019.
Flying Officer Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron leader Samir Abrol, is now a Flying Officer with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Garima graduated from the Air Force Academy on Saturday, 19 December.
Squadron leader Samir Abrol, along with co-pilot Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, lost their lives after their two-seater IAF Mirage 2000 TI aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru.
Negi and Abrol were taking the plane on a test sortie after it had been upgraded by the HAL there.
“She had a dream to join the Air Force. We are happy about her achievement but also pained that Samir is not there,” Hindustan Times quoted Abrol’s mother Sushma Abrol as saying.
She also mentioned that Garima will be posted in Bareilly.
(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)
