Yediyurappa’s 'Farewell': Will the Lingayat Veteran Get What He Wants From BJP?

“Every moment of my political life was an agnipariksha (trial by fire),” a teary-eyed BS Yediyurappa said on 26 July 2021 before stepping down from the post of Karnataka chief minister. Close to two years later, on 22 February 2023, he sprang a surprise on the floor of the Legislative Assembly by making what he called his “farewell speech,” or his last address in the Assembly.

He will not contest polls another time, he said, as he assured his commitment to work for the BJP till his “last breath.” He thanked the party for giving him opportunities and infused confidence among the BJP MLAs to face the elections.