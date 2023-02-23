‘Not Sidelined by BJP': BS Yediyurappa Delivers ‘Farewell’ Assembly Speech

Two months ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Lingayat strongman and four-time chief minister of the state BS Yediyurappa gave his "farewell speech" in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 22 February.

Stating that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the polls, the former CM said, “This is my farewell speech because I won’t enter this Assembly again. I have already announced that I will not contest the election this time...But until my last breath, I will actively work for the success of the party. And, not just in the coming election, but also the one after that if God grants me that strength."