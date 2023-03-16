3 Yatras & 1 Election: BJP, Congress, JD(S) Tours Show Plan for Karnataka Polls

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the BJP, which it the ruling party in Karnataka, has employed a three-pronged tour plan which includes Jana Sankalpa Yatra, Rath Yatra, and Vijay Sankalp Yatra. While the first kicked off in October 2022, much ahead of elections, Rath Yatra started on 24 February and Vijay Sankalp Yatra started on 1 March.

The Jana Sankalpa Yatra was led by prominent leaders of the BJP including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Rath Yatra, with 130 chariots, was flagged by Bommai. On Vijay Sankalp Yatra was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah and it is believed to be the biggest campaign event of the party.

According to sources in the BJP, the party’s approach was simple: “We wanted to start of focusing on reaching out to the people, then cater to our core voters, and conclude with the clarion call for victory,” a senior BJP leader told The Quint. Meaning, the party has been trying to campaign among its strongholds and weak areas simultaneously.