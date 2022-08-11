Woman Surrenders to Police After Brutally Killing Relative in Andhra Pradesh

According to the police, since her husband passed away ten years ago in an accident, Vasundhara had been living with her two daughters and Subbamma.

Subbamma and her relatives allegedly killed Vasundhara as the former suspected that the latter was involved in a relationship with a man named Mallikarjuna. Subbamma did not want the family property to be transferred to Vasundhara's partner and hence, she committed the crime, police said, adding that there were frequent quarrels between the two women.

During their fights, Vasundhara had allegedly threatened Subbamma, saying that she would kill her. Subbamma was scared that Vasundhara and her partner would kill her and take possession of the family property, without leaving anything for the two children, police said.