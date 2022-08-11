Woman Surrenders to Police After Brutally Killing Relative in Andhra Pradesh

The woman has been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are underway.
(Photo: Screen grab of video)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence, reader discretion advised.)
In a brutal incident, a woman in Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti town on Thursday, 11 August, carried the severed head of her sister's daughter-in-law to the police station and confessed to having beheaded the latter.
Subbamma had reportedly walked around 6 kilometers from the spot of the crime to the police station, holding the severed head of 35-year-old Vasundhara in her hands. After reaching the police station, she kept the severed head at the entrance of the station and surrendered with a knife.
The woman along with her brother's son Chandrababu allegedly murdered Vasundhara and then cut off her head with a knife. The killing took place when both the daughters of Vasundhara had gone to school.
According to the police, since her husband passed away ten years ago in an accident, Vasundhara had been living with her two daughters and Subbamma.
Subbamma and her relatives allegedly killed Vasundhara as the former suspected that the latter was involved in a relationship with a man named Mallikarjuna. Subbamma did not want the family property to be transferred to Vasundhara's partner and hence, she committed the crime, police said, adding that there were frequent quarrels between the two women.
During their fights, Vasundhara had allegedly threatened Subbamma, saying that she would kill her. Subbamma was scared that Vasundhara and her partner would kill her and take possession of the family property, without leaving anything for the two children, police said.
Soon after Subbamma landed at the police station, with the severed head, the police rushed to the spot of the crime where they found the remaining parts of the woman's body. Her mortal remains have been sent for autopsy to a government hospital, reported The News Minute.
Subbamma has been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police said they are investigating to find others involved in the crime.
Earlier this year, a similar incident had taken place in the state's Chittoor district where a 50-year-old woman carried the severed head of her husband to the police station and confessed to the crime.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
