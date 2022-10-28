ACB Court Rejects Remand of 3 Accused in TRS MLAs' Bribery Case Targeting BJP

Late night on Thursday, 27 October, a Ranga Reddy ACB Court refused to remand three persons, who were accused of having allegedly offered bribe to four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs, allegedly luring them to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The police may now have to let the accused – Satish Sharma alias Ramachandra Bharati, Hyderabad businessman Nandakumar, and Simhajayi Swamy from Tirupati – serving them a notice under 41A of CrPC.

Confirming the same, a senior Cyberabad police official told The Quint that, "legal opinion is being sought" to help police take further course of action in the case. The Cyberabad Police also maintained that the court rejected the remand even though there was "ample evidence" against the three accused. However, reportedly, the remand request was rejected as there was no exchange of money in the case.