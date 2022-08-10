Absconding Congress Councillor Arrested in Sexual Assault Case from Bengaluru

Congress councillor PV Krishnakumar, who was facing a sexual assault case and was allegedly absconding for the last two weeks has been arrested from Karnataka, police said on Wednesday, 10 August. Image used for representative purpose.
(Photo: The Quint)
A Congress councillor, who is facing a sexual assault case and was allegedly absconding for the last two weeks has been arrested from Karnataka, police said on Wednesday, 10 August.
A top police officer of the district told PTI that PV Krishnakumar, a Congress councillor in the Kannur corporation, was arrested on Tuesday night, 9 August, from his hideout in Bengaluru by a Kerala police team.
When the case was lodged last month on the woman's complaint, Krishnakumar had gone into hiding, they said.
Subsequently, it had sent out teams to neighbouring states to find out where he was hiding and finally he was traced to Bengaluru.
He would be produced before a court during the day, they added.
