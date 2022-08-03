Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Author Civic Chandran in Sexual Assault Case

Author and social activist Civic Chandran who faces two sexual harassment cases was on Tuesday given anticipatory bail by Kerala court
(Photo: The Quint)
A court on Tuesday, 2 August, granted anticipatory bail to author and social activist Civic Chandran, who is facing two sexual harassment cases, in the first complaint lodged by a woman writer in July.
Acting on the complaint, the Koyilandi police had registered a case against him for sexual abuse besides another under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
However, police have not been able to arrest Chandran, as he had been absconding ever since the first complaint was lodged and case registered.
A case has been registered and proceedings are pending. Sources said the bail is allowed in the first case and the accused could be arrested in the second complaint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)